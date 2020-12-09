20 fall ill due to suspected food poisoning in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Twenty persons fell ill after eating food at a restaurant in Ongole on Sunday night. They exhibited symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and fever. The family members of the victims rushed them to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

Having learnt about the incident, food inspector Lakshmi Narayana and Ongole tahsildar Chiranjeevi conducted surprise checks at the restaurant where the victims consumed food. The officials collected food samples and sent them to a laboratory in Vijayawada.

The officials also visited the hospitals where the victims were undergoing treatment and enquired about their health condition. Doctors said that the victims fell ill due to suspected food poisoning.