Andhra Pradesh farmers 'confused' about farm laws; know little about ongoing agitation in Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several farmers in Andhra Pradesh, mostly marginal and small farmers, are ignorant of the farm laws passed by the Centre, against which farmers from various States are protesting in Delhi.

Be it T Ramana of Balaga in Srikakulam district or Dubaguntla Venkatakrishna of Venkataiahapalle in Siddavatam mandal of Kadapa district or Veerlagadda Prasad from Arikirevula village in Kovvur mandal of West Godavari district, they are not aware of the laws and not interested to know about them right now. They are more worried about the remunerative price for the crops they cultivate and how to recoup losses they sustained due to the heavy rains during Kharif.

“All I know is that the issue is more confusing. The ruling party leaders say something and opposition parties say other things. They do not try to explain the issue clearly. It seems they are more confused on the farm Bills than us,” said Venkatakrishnaiah of Kadapa, which aptly sums up opinions of most of the cultivators owning less than one-hectare land in the State. Y Venkatarami Reddy of Bahkarapeta mandal in Siddavatam mandal of Kadapa district said no one has educated farmers in the State about the new laws and how they are going to affect them.

“Why do I worry about something I don’t know and waste time. In fact, I am more worried about how to cope with the damage caused to my banana crop due to heavy rains in the wake of the Nivar cyclone. Every year, for one reason or the other, we suffer damages and find it hard to repay our loans,” he deplored and opined that any decision pertaining to farmers should be apolitical, transparent and readily implementable to benefit them.

Echoing similar view, T Ramana, a farmer from Balaga of Srikakulam district, said the government should make efforts to protect the rights of the farmers and provide warehouses, cold storage and transportation facilities to them.

“They say farmers are agitating in Delhi, but I don’t know the reasons. Though the government has promised to procure discoloured rice, nobody is ready to take it. I cultivated paddy in half an acre of land and now it was discoloured after getting drenched in the rainwater,” said S Varalakshi, a woman farmer from Adivarampeta in Srikakulam district, pointing out her immediate concern.

“We just know that the Punjab farmers called for Bharat Bandh, but we don’t know anything else about it. No one, including our Raithu Sangham leaders, explained about the agitation. We are now busy with farm works as our crops were inundated due to the heavy rains due to Nivar Cyclone,” said Chukka Srinivasa Rao, farmer in Ilapavuluru village in Santhanuthalapadu constituency limits of Prakasam district.

Veerlagadda Prasad from Arikirevula village in Kovvur mandal of West Godavari district, who owns two acres of land, says he is busy preparing his land for Rabi and has no time to watch TV or read newspapers. The 60-year-old says that he is totally ignorant of the farm laws. All he knows is that farmers should have the final say on what he should cultivate and where to sell, to get the remunerative price.

Another farmer, M Gangachalam, said the problems of farmers differ from place to place and focus of the leaders should be on them. “I am more worried about the desiltation of the river, so we can get the water in time and look for revival of the Chagallu sugar factory so we can go back to cultivating sugarcane,” he said.

Similarly, a few people, who parrot the speech of the farmer leaders they listened to, draw a blank when asked why they are opposing the farm Bills, and admit they are not aware of anything about those laws the leaders were talking about.

Mudragada writes to Prime Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Mudragada Padmanabham on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing him to resolve the farmers’ issues amicably. “Do not treat me as a traitor for bringing the plight of farmers to your notice. If you are hurt with the agitation of the farmers, forgive them with a broad mind and resolve the issue,’’ he said.

Opposition parties ‘misleading public, says GVL

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao slammed the Opposition parties for misleading the public by protesting against the three farm bills passed by Parliament. He said that the laws would enable the farmers to have access to a free and fair market. “Even though several governments in the past talked about enabling a free and transparent market for the farmers, our government has implemented it. In fact, these laws were proposed in the previous governments led by the Congress. The provisions the Centre brought in now were also a part of the recommendations made by the National Commission of Farmers chaired by MS Swaminathan in 2004,” he recalled. He added that the agriculture market committee system would not be disrupted as being claimed and added that AMC was under the states. He said that the Centre’s objective was to ensure higher income to the farmers.

Chinta slams ‘double standards’ of YSRC, TDP

TIRUPATI: Describing the three farm Bills passed by the Centre as “pro-corporate”, former MP Chinta Mohan said they are against the interests of farmers. The Congress leader alleged that after the privatisation of public sector undertakings such as LIC, BSNL, Air India, banks and seaports, the BJP-led NDA government was trying to paralyse the farming sector by handing it over to the corporates.

“The support extended by a few countries and the UN Secretary-General to the farmers’ protests shows the failure of the Union government,” he said. Taking a jibe at the YSRC and TDP, the MP said the “double standards” of both the parties were exposed.

“After cheating the farmers by supporting the Bills in Parliament, they now say they are with the farmers,” he pointed out and added that Congress is the only party which agitated against the farm Bills right from the beginning, both inside and outside Parliament.