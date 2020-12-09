Andhra Pradesh govt set to create awareness on comprehensive land survey benefits

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said land registration services should be provided at the village secretariats once the proposed comprehensive land survey is completed and maps are prepared.

Reviewing the survey programme ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana’, scheduled for launch on December 21, Jagan instructed officials to set up mobile tribunals to solve the land disputes. Stating that the land survey will benefit the people and attempts are being made to disrupt the programme by vested interests by propagating false information and creating confusion among the people, he said accurate information should be provided to people to clear their doubts.

He instructed the officials to be alert on false information being propagated by a section of the media on the comprehensive land survey and asked them to create awareness among people on the benefits of the survey. Officials were instructed to secure the records after the survey in such a way that no one can tamper with them and added that the security features should be fool-proof and the hard copy should be with the landowners. The officials were directed to set up a new college in Tirupati for training in survey.

A land titling card, which consists of a unique identification number, measurements of the property, name of the owner along with the photo, and total area will be given to the owner after the survey. Digitised cadastral maps will be prepared after the completion of the survey. All details of the lands in the village will be in the maps.

Survey stones would be installed once the marking of land is completed. Digitised property register and title register and a register for complaints would be made available at the Village Secretariats.

Officials said each mandal will have one drone team, a data processing team and a resurvey team. In all, 9,400 surveyors were given training by the Survey of India so far. An MoU will be signed with the Survey of India on December 9.

