Bharat Bandh against farm bills evokes little response in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharat Bandh, in protest against the controversial farm legislations passed by the Centre, evoked little response in Andhra Pradesh. In most of the rural areas in the State, farmers were seen going about their activities, as many had suffered due to recent heavy rains.

Across the State, APSRTC buses were confined to depots till 1 pm and government offices were closed till lunch hour, as per the State government’s announcement to extend solidarity with the farmers’ agitation. Some passengers were stranded at bus stations till afternoon.

APSRTC has partially cancelled 4,095 bus services against the total of 6,810 on Tuesday morning following the Bharat Bandh, said RTC executive director (operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy. He further said that the bus services to various parts of the State were resumed in a phased manner from 3 pm.

Educational institutions, however, remained shut. Commercial establishments did their business without a hitch. With public transportation resuming after 1 pm, it was like any other day in most of the cities and towns of the State. Left activists staged protests in front of bus depots and formed human chains at important junctions at several places including Vijayawada, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam.

In Vijayawada, Left party activists took out a rally from Lenin Centre to Besant Road, closing down commercial establishments. In Kadapa, agitating activists shut down Reliance Mart. Similarly, few shops opened in Maddilapalem, Jagadamba Centre and few other places in Vizag in the morning were forcefully closed by the Left activists.