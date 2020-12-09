STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors in Visakhapatnam protest against Centre’s move on letting Ayurveda medicos perform surgeries

The notification allows the Ayurveda doctors to perform 58 types of surgeries.

Published: 09th December 2020

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the Union government’s decision to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform a variety of surgeries that are otherwise done by trained surgeons, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Government Doctors’ Association staged a demonstration at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. 

Condemning the ‘mixopathy’ being promoted by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), they demanded immediate of withdrawal of the CCIM notification and NITI Aayog reports. premier medical colleges of the country were established in the 19th century. “The policy tilt as evidenced in the medical pluralism advocated by the National Education Policy, 2020 and the four committees of NITI Aayog for officially integrating the systems of medicine in medical education, practice, public health and research will ring the death knell to the modern medicine system as a whole,” they said. 

The notification allows the Ayurveda doctors to perform 58 types of surgeries. The doctors said the demonstaration was held between 12 pm and 2 pm. In Vijayawada, a group of private doctors protested against the move. Addressing the gathering, former national president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr. Samaram termed the Centre’s decision to allow Ayurvedic practitioners to perform cesarean operations as unwise.  All non-essential and non-Covid-19 services will be withdrawn from hospitals across the state between 6 am and 6 pm on December 11 as part of the protest. 

