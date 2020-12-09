STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight districts in Andhra Pradesh report under 50 fresh COVID cases

Only Krishna district continued to report a higher daily caseload as 108 fresh infections were added in the 24 hours.

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 aggregate in Andhra Pradesh grew by 551 cases in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. Eight districts reported below 50 new cases each, with Kurnool (3) and Anantapuramu (8) logging only a single digit score. 

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 56,000 samples were tested in the period, out of which 551 returned positive. Only Krishna district continued to report a higher daily caseload as 108 fresh infections were added in the 24 hours.

With 58 more testing positive, the cumulative number of cases in West Godavari district went past the 93,000 mark. The three north coastal Andhra districts--Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam--accounted for under 100 new cases while the four Rayalaseema districts saw a single-day spike of 132 infections.

The recovery of 744 patients in the period brought down active cases to around 5,000, of which Krishna district alone has over 1,000 infections. The lowest number of active cases of 79 is in Kurnool. Barring Krishna, all other districts have under 900 active cases.

On the other hand, four more patients succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours. Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and West Godavari reported one casualty each. While Nellore has now reported 500 Covid deaths, the toll is still the highest in Chittoor (834) and the lowest in Vizianagaram (237).

