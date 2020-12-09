STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mystery illness: 62 medical camps set up in Eluru as cases dip

By Tuesday evening, the number of cases increased to 561 and the number of discharged was 450 including 73 discharged on Monday midnight. 

Published: 09th December 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff shifting a man to the emergency ward who is suffering with mystery illness at government hospital in Eluru on Monday

Medical staff shifting a man to the emergency ward who is suffering with mystery illness at government hospital in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the number of cases of ‘mystery illness’, which gripped Eluru in West Godavari district continued to increase on Tuesday, officials said the frequency of cases being admitted to hospitals is steadily decreasing. 

By Tuesday evening, the number of cases increased to 561 and the number of discharged was 450 including 73 discharged on Monday midnight. 

For better treatment, 29 more were shifted to government general hospitals in Vijayawada and Guntur. There have been no reports of any casualties other than 45-year-old Sridhar from Vidya Nagar, who breathed his last on Sunday evening. 

According to Eluru government general hospital superintendent Dr AV Mohan, the frequency of hospitalisation is decreasing compared to the previous two days.

“At present, we are preparing to discharge 20 more patients and closely monitoring the health condition of those in the hospital and also those discharged,” he explained.  

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) held a review meeting with the district administration and municipal authorities and later, made a surprise inspection of head water works from where drinking water was supplied to different parts of Eluru and its suburbs.

Reiterating that the situation is under control and there is no need for panic, the minister said they are closely monitoring the situation and the number of recoveries is also increasing steadily. 

Meanwhile, district judge E Bhima Rao visited the patients undergoing treatment for unknown disease at Eluru government general hospital and interacted with them. He enquired about the treatment being provided to them in the hospital. 
Bhima Rao also interacted with AIIMS team members and sought details of the tests performed so far. 
The district judge stressed the need for better sanitation, hygiene and purified drinking water. He said attention should be paid to personal hygiene. 

Three more ailments under Aarogyasri

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, who visited the government hospital in the evening and interacted with the patients, said orders will be issued to incorporate three types of medical treatments including epilepsy under YSR Aarogyasri. The period of hospital stay will be enhanced from three to five and package will be revised from `10,000 to `15,688. Under the package, a total 8 types of tests will 
be done 

Condition of patients at Guntur GGH stable

Guntur: The condition of five patients, who were referred to Guntur government general hospital from Eluru GGH, is stable, said GGH officials on Tuesday. The officials said that two patients — Andallu and Kusuma Kumari, who were in an unconscious state, are now responding to the treatment. The other three patients — Chalapati, Sambhu and Ramanamma have recovered and would be discharged soon

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eluru mystery illness
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp