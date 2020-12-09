Mystery illness: 62 medical camps set up in Eluru as cases dip

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the number of cases of ‘mystery illness’, which gripped Eluru in West Godavari district continued to increase on Tuesday, officials said the frequency of cases being admitted to hospitals is steadily decreasing.

By Tuesday evening, the number of cases increased to 561 and the number of discharged was 450 including 73 discharged on Monday midnight.

For better treatment, 29 more were shifted to government general hospitals in Vijayawada and Guntur. There have been no reports of any casualties other than 45-year-old Sridhar from Vidya Nagar, who breathed his last on Sunday evening.

According to Eluru government general hospital superintendent Dr AV Mohan, the frequency of hospitalisation is decreasing compared to the previous two days.

“At present, we are preparing to discharge 20 more patients and closely monitoring the health condition of those in the hospital and also those discharged,” he explained.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) held a review meeting with the district administration and municipal authorities and later, made a surprise inspection of head water works from where drinking water was supplied to different parts of Eluru and its suburbs.

Reiterating that the situation is under control and there is no need for panic, the minister said they are closely monitoring the situation and the number of recoveries is also increasing steadily.

Meanwhile, district judge E Bhima Rao visited the patients undergoing treatment for unknown disease at Eluru government general hospital and interacted with them. He enquired about the treatment being provided to them in the hospital.

Bhima Rao also interacted with AIIMS team members and sought details of the tests performed so far.

The district judge stressed the need for better sanitation, hygiene and purified drinking water. He said attention should be paid to personal hygiene.

Three more ailments under Aarogyasri

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, who visited the government hospital in the evening and interacted with the patients, said orders will be issued to incorporate three types of medical treatments including epilepsy under YSR Aarogyasri. The period of hospital stay will be enhanced from three to five and package will be revised from `10,000 to `15,688. Under the package, a total 8 types of tests will

be done

Condition of patients at Guntur GGH stable

Guntur: The condition of five patients, who were referred to Guntur government general hospital from Eluru GGH, is stable, said GGH officials on Tuesday. The officials said that two patients — Andallu and Kusuma Kumari, who were in an unconscious state, are now responding to the treatment. The other three patients — Chalapati, Sambhu and Ramanamma have recovered and would be discharged soon