RTA to act tough on vehicles registered in other states but plying in Andhra without paying taxes

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Road Transport Authority (RTA) has decided to act tough on out-of-State registered vehicles plying in the district without paying life tax, thereby causing losses to the department. A special drive in this regard will be conducted by Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) from January.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said that recently the State government has given its nod to enhance fines for various violations as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Accordingly, hefty penalties will be imposed on the vehicles carrying more than prescribed limit and out-of-State vehicles failing to pay the taxes to the government.

Out-of-State vehicles from Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are plying in the district, he said, adding that they have only No Objection Certificate, but not life tax.

Large number of vehicles from neighbouring Telangana State, particularly those registered in the borders of Krishna district like Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda and also Hyderabad, are plying in the district without the mandatory No Objection Certificate and life tax.

While some people travel on a daily basis, several vehicle users are found using the vehicles even as they have settled in the State for job or some other purpose.“Individuals who purchased the vehicles from other States have to obtain No Objection Certificate and register them after paying the life tax to the department. In case any such vehicle was caught during the special drive by the department, a hefty penalty will be imposed on the vehicle user. Besides, they should also pay taxes if they have obtained a temporary permit,” the DTC said.

When it comes to white number plate vehicles, they have national permit, but they cannot be stranded for months in other States. In case of out-of-State vehicles plying without obtaining a NOC and paying life tax, around 12 per cent fine will be imposed on vehicles costing below `10 lakh, while 14 per cent will be collected from vehicles costing above `10 lakh, he added.

