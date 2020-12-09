STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTA to act tough on vehicles registered in other states but plying in Andhra without paying taxes

A special drive in this regard will be conducted by Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) from January.

Published: 09th December 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

motor vehicles act

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Road Transport Authority (RTA) has decided to act tough on out-of-State registered vehicles plying in the district without paying life tax, thereby causing losses to the department. A special drive in this regard will be conducted by Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) from January.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said that recently the State government has given its nod to enhance fines for various violations as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Accordingly, hefty penalties will be imposed on the vehicles carrying more than prescribed limit and out-of-State vehicles failing to pay the taxes to the government. 

Out-of-State vehicles from Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are plying in the district, he said, adding that they have only No Objection Certificate, but not life tax.

Large number of vehicles from neighbouring Telangana State, particularly those registered in the borders of Krishna district like Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda and also Hyderabad, are plying in the district without the mandatory No Objection Certificate and life tax. 

While some people travel on a daily basis, several vehicle users are found using the vehicles even as they have settled in the State for job or some other purpose.“Individuals who purchased the vehicles from other States have to obtain No Objection Certificate and register them after paying the life tax to the department. In case any such vehicle was caught during the special drive by the department, a hefty penalty will be imposed on the vehicle user. Besides, they should also pay taxes if they have  obtained a temporary permit,” the DTC said. 

When it comes to white number plate vehicles, they have national permit, but they cannot be stranded for months in other States. In case of out-of-State vehicles plying without obtaining a NOC and paying life tax, around 12 per cent fine will be imposed on vehicles costing below `10 lakh, while 14 per cent will be collected from vehicles costing above `10 lakh, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh RTA
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp