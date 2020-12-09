YSRC questions TDP stand on farmers' stir, says talks will be fruitful soon  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that the YSRC supported the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by farmers’ associations, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Gopala Krishna claimed while his party gave conditional support to the Agriculture Bills, the TDP extended unconditional support.

“Ours is a pro-farmer government. We supported the bills in Parliament as the Centre gave a categorical assurance that MSP will be strictly implemented. We are not saying that we did not support the bill, but, our support was conditional,’’ he claimed.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister sought to know why the TDP extended its “unconditional support” to the Bills at that time.

Stating that several rounds of talks were held between the Centre and farmers’ associations, he said they are anticipating a solution to the issue in a day or two. “But, what is the stand of the TDP? They should have hit the streets in Delhi if they thought that the Bills are against their interests’’ he pointed out.

The YSRC government was taking all initiatives for the benefit of farmers and taking whole responsibility from supplying seeds to procurement of crop in MSP. However, a section of the media is projecting it as an anti-farmer government, he alleged.