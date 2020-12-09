YSRCP showing 'false love' towards farmers, had supported farm bills in parliament: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling YSRC of adopting double standards and showing false love towards farmers at a time when there are widespread protests across the country against the farm Bills, opposition TDP has said the YSRC MPs surrendered before the Centre and supported the bills in Parliament.

As part of the call given by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP leaders submitted representations to district collectors/DROs and other officials available in the offices across the State on Tuesday.

Besides providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to all crops, the TDP leaders said the agriculture act should ensure market intervention by government and continuation of agriculture market yards.

ALSO READ | YSRC questions TDP stand on farmers' stir, says talks will be fruitful soon

In a statement, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu said that the YSRC extended its support to the Agriculture Bills without moving any amendments. Asserting that the TDP proposed amendments while supporting the Agriculture Bills, he alleged that the YSRC MP Vijay Sai Reddy and other leaders blamed those moved amendments to the farm Bills.