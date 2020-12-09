STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP showing 'false love' towards farmers, had supported farm bills in parliament: TDP

In a statement, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu said that the YSRC extended its support to the Agriculture Bills without moving any amendments.  

Published: 09th December 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

File photo of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling YSRC of adopting double standards and showing false love towards farmers at a time when there are widespread protests across the country against the farm Bills, opposition TDP has said the YSRC MPs surrendered before the Centre and supported the bills in Parliament. 

As part of the call given by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP leaders submitted representations to district collectors/DROs and other officials available in the offices across the State on Tuesday. 

Besides providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to all crops, the TDP leaders said the agriculture act should ensure market intervention by government and continuation of agriculture market yards.

ALSO READ | YSRC questions TDP stand on farmers' stir, says talks will be fruitful soon  

In a statement, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu said that the YSRC extended its support to the Agriculture Bills without moving any amendments.  Asserting that the TDP proposed amendments while supporting the Agriculture Bills, he alleged that the YSRC MP Vijay Sai Reddy and other leaders blamed those moved amendments to the farm Bills. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP YSRCP Farmers protest Farm laws
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp