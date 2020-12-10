STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APPSC to conduct Group-I Main exams from December 14

Meanwhile, some aspirants went for an appeal against the verdict. A division bench of Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice D Ramesh, dismissed the appeal. 

Representational image. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Clearing the decks for the conduct of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I Mains from December 14 as scheduled, the High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by some aspirants challenging the conduct of exams. The APPSC issued a notification in December 2018 for filling 169 Group-I posts. After the preliminary examination was held, some candidates filed a writ in the High Court stating that answers to 51 of the total 120 questions in the key released by the APPSC were wrong.

On October 22, the single bench of HC gave its verdict directing the APPSC to get the correct answers for the questions from the subject experts after verification and prepare the merit list accordingly. The court, in its order, stated that the APPSC could take a final decision on the conduct of Mains. After which, the APPSC decided to hold the Mains from December 14 and released the examination schedule. 

Meanwhile, some aspirants went for an appeal against the verdict. A division bench of Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice D Ramesh, dismissed the appeal. The High Court Bench felt that the correct answers to the questions should be decided by the subject experts and not the courts. The committee comprising 26 subject experts, found that the answers for five questions in the key, which were referred to it, are correct. 
“The courts cannot decide on the standards of committee reports and the same was opined by the Supreme Court, the HC Bench said.

