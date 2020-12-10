STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eluru mystery illness impact: Experts collect samples of foodgrains, milk

Teams from WHO, NIN, CCMB enquire about health condition of patients and chlorination in Eluru water bodies

Published: 10th December 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Patients undergoing treatment at Eluru government hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Experts from premium institutions across the nation are busy collecting samples from patients as well as the water bodies and from the households right from foodgrains to milk for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as hospitalisation of people suffering from the mysterious illness continued.

The number of hospitalisations, however, saw a decline with only 24 new cases reported since the midnight of Tuesday till Wednesday evening.

Experts from National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) collected samples of foodgrains and pulses consumed by the locals both from the residences of the patients and also from the non-affected families across Eluru city for tests. The teams from WHO, CCMB and other institutions visited the hospitals and interacted with the patients and doctors and had firsthand information about the symptoms exhibited by the patients and the treatment extended to them.

A team of experts from AIIMS, Delhi visited Dakshina Veedhi in the city and interacted with the patients, who have recovered and discharged from hospitals, about their health condition and also collected drinking water samples and their blood samples to ascertain the cause of the unknown disease. The team enquired as to how and when they developed convulsions and their health condition after the treatment.
The team members enquired whether the people who suffered convulsions can now freely move their hands and feet. They also enquired whether chlorination was done in the water bodies, to which the locals replied that chlorination was done some 20 days back.

RMC chief M Abhishikth Kishore, along with Health)Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), went around the affected areas in the city and suggested measures for upkeep of sanitation.Nani too inspected various water tanks that are used for supply of drinking water to the households and directed the officials to clean them regularly.

OSD appointed to review situation
Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner M Abhishikth Kishore was appointed Officer on Special Duty in Eluru Municipal Corporation to review the situation in the city

