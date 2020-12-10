Haritha Berm Park bags Swachh Survekshan Award for second time

By Express News Service

For the second consecutive year, Haritha Berm Park (Punnami Hotel) on the banks of River Krishna in the city bagged the Swachh Survekshan Award (Krishna district category) from the State government. The facility is being run by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

Speaking to the media, Haritha Berm Park unit manager K Srinivas said that a Central team had visited the premises before the Covid-19 pandemic and assessed the maintenance of sanitation, hospitality and greenery. After considering all the parameters, they have sent a communication about the award to APTDC on Wednesday, he informed.

“The hotel generates over 20 kg of vegetable waste everyday and the same is processed and organic manure is produced from the waste with the support of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC),” Srinivas said, adding that the award has bestowed more responsibility on the APTDC to provide better facilities to the visitors.

