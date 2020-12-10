STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jasti Naga Bhushan appointed as additional Avocate-General of Andhra Pradesh

The appointment assumes significance as it comes at a time when the State government is fighting legal battles at the AP High Court as well as the Supreme Court.

Published: 10th December 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government on Wednesday appointed Jasti Naga Bhushan as the Additional Advocate-General of the State. He is the son of former Supreme Court judge Chelameswar.

The appointment assumes significance as it comes at a time when the State government is fighting legal battles at the AP High Court as well as the Supreme Court. Naga Bhushan had been assisting the government, on and off, in various legal matters informally for the past few months. 

With the government facing setbacks in various cases both at the HC and in SC, his appointment will strengthen the government in fighting the court cases and he will be assisting Advocate-General S Sriram in legal matters.

The Law Department issued a GO appointing Naga Bhushan as the Additional AG from the date of assumption of office. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp