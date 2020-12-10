Jasti Naga Bhushan appointed as additional Avocate-General of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government on Wednesday appointed Jasti Naga Bhushan as the Additional Advocate-General of the State. He is the son of former Supreme Court judge Chelameswar.

The appointment assumes significance as it comes at a time when the State government is fighting legal battles at the AP High Court as well as the Supreme Court. Naga Bhushan had been assisting the government, on and off, in various legal matters informally for the past few months.

With the government facing setbacks in various cases both at the HC and in SC, his appointment will strengthen the government in fighting the court cases and he will be assisting Advocate-General S Sriram in legal matters.

The Law Department issued a GO appointing Naga Bhushan as the Additional AG from the date of assumption of office.