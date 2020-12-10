STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recoveries higher than active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

The fresh figures took the aggregate Covid-19 cases in the State to 8.73 lakh even as only a little over 5,000 of them are active.

Published: 10th December 2020 08:52 AM

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As many as 718 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, while 618 people tested positive. Three people also succumbed to the disease in the day.

As per the latest media bulletin, over 61,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, out of which 618 new cases emerged.

Out of the 13 districts, it was only Krishna that saw its tally grow by over a 100 cases even when nine other districts reported less than 50 positives. As many as 121 more people tested positive in Krishna district, while Kurnool district reported just 14 infections, the lowest on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another 785 patients getting cured took the total number of recoveries past the 8.61 lakh mark. The active cases came down to 5,259, of which more than 1,000 are from Krishna district. Other districts have less than 700 active cases with the lowest of 81 in Kurnool.

On the brighter side, casualties per day are coming down, and in the 24 hours only three persons succumbed to the virus. Krishna, Nellore and West Godavari reported one casualty each.

In the last 10 days, Krishna saw 14 Covid-19 deaths, the highest in the State, while East Godavari and Srikakulam districts reported zero. So far, 1.05 crore samples were tested for coronavirus at the rate of 1,97,956 per million population, turning out an overall positivity rate of 8.26 per cent.

8,73,457
total cases
618
new cases
1,05,70,843
total samples tested
8,61,153 total
recoveries

