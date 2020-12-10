STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rectify defects or face music, DTC tells mobile pollution testing centres in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna district has 60 mobile pollution testing centres and surprise checks will be conducted on them from the first week of January, officials said. 

Cars, passenxger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

With several mobile pollution testing centres failing to adhere to the prescribed standards required to measure pollution emitted by vehicles, the transport department has decided to cancel their licences if they failed to rectify the defects before December 31, said Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra. 

Krishna district has 60 mobile pollution testing centres and surprise checks will be conducted on them from the first week of January, officials said. A team of motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs), led by Purendra, inspected the mobile pollution testing centres stationed at Swaraj Maidan here on Wednesday, and informed the organisers about the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 regarding the issue of pollution under control certificates (PUC) for vehicles.

“Some vehicle owners have complained that the mobile pollution testing centres are issuing PUC certificates without checking the pollution emission of the vehicles. As such, the centres are being inspected with the help of machine service engineers,” Purendra added. The testing fee is Rs 60 for two and three-wheelers, Rs 100 for light motor vehicle and Rs 150 for medium and heavy vehicle.

