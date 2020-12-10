STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special postcards on Pancharamas released

Simultaneously, these five postcards were released at the five respective temples by the postal and endowments department.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao releases postcards on Pancharamas in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | Prashant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday released five postcards on ‘Pancharamas’ of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Karthika month.  

Addressing the media here, Srinivasa Rao appreciated the postal department for printing cards on the five famous Saiva Kshetras known as Pancharamas -- Amararama (Amaravati), Somarama (Bhimavaram), Ksheerarama (Palakollu), Draksharama (Draksharamam) and Kumararama (Samarlakota). He said the endowments department has been working in tandem with the postal department. 

“It’s a good sign that the postal department is releasing posters on great personalities, historic places and special events,” the minister said. 

Simultaneously, these five postcards were released at the five respective temples by the postal and endowments department. The postal department printed the postcards for the promotion of culture and heritage of the State.

Chief Postmaster General, AP Circle, M Venkateswarlu said during the Karthika month, many devotees make it a point to visit all the five temples in a day. He further said that the postal department respected great personalities by releasing stamps and postcards in their memory. “We are going to release a special cover on Alluri Sitarama Raju and the department is planning to document historical and prominent  places,” said Venkateswarlu. 

Postmaster General TM Sreelatha asserted that philately is a vibrant art and a hobby for many. “Every card/cover has a story to tell and special cards has the potential to bring out the real stories,” she said. 
Director of Postal Services S Ranganathan and others participated in the event.

