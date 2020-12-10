Tenders of three reservoir, lift irrigation works in Kadapa, Kurnool sent for judicial preview

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department has sent tenders for three reservoir and lift irrigation works in Kurnool and Kadapa districts for judicial preview.

The works include widening of GNSS flood flow canal from Owk Reservoir in Kurnool district up to Gandikota tunnel entry (near Lingapuram Thanda in Jammalamadugu mandal of Kadapa district) for a length of 52.184 km to carry a total discharge of 30,000 cusecs and construction of an additional regulator at Owk Reservoir and extension of all structures.

The works include construction of additional Gandikota Tunnel near Lingapuram Thanda in Jammalamadugu mandal, Kadapa district, to carry 10,000 cusecs water discharge.

The works also include construction of Yerraballi Lift Irrigation scheme for lifting water from Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir near Parnapalli village in Lingala mandal of Kadapa district to Yerraballi tank in Pulivendula mandal and from there to lift water to Giddangivaripalli Reservoir near Vempalli, construction of pump houses, Yerraballi Tank and Giddangivaripalli Reservoir (1.20 TMC capacity), pressure mains and gravity mains to feed an ayacut of 10,000 acres.

The above three works are grouped into a single tender under the EPC system with reverse option tender for Rs 1,974.34 crore, with a period of completion of 36 months.

After the judicial preview, the tender notification will be issued. The draft tender document is available on Judicial Preview website till December 15 and the public can express their suggestions/objections, if any.