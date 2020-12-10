STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tenders of three reservoir, lift irrigation works in Kadapa, Kurnool sent for judicial preview

The Water Resources department has sent tenders for three reservoir and lift irrigation works in Kurnool and Kadapa districts for judicial preview.

Published: 10th December 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Due to heavy inflows into Srisailam reservoir, irrigation officials lift 10 crest gates of the dam.

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department has sent tenders for three reservoir and lift irrigation works in Kurnool and Kadapa districts for judicial preview.

The works include widening of GNSS flood flow canal from Owk Reservoir in Kurnool district up to Gandikota tunnel entry (near Lingapuram Thanda in Jammalamadugu mandal of Kadapa district) for a length of 52.184 km to carry a total discharge of 30,000 cusecs and construction of an additional regulator at Owk Reservoir and extension of all structures.

The works include construction of additional Gandikota Tunnel near Lingapuram Thanda in Jammalamadugu mandal, Kadapa district, to carry 10,000 cusecs water discharge. 

The works also include construction of Yerraballi Lift Irrigation scheme for lifting water from Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir near Parnapalli village in Lingala mandal of Kadapa district to Yerraballi tank in Pulivendula mandal and from there to lift water to Giddangivaripalli Reservoir near Vempalli, construction of pump houses, Yerraballi Tank and Giddangivaripalli Reservoir (1.20 TMC capacity), pressure mains and gravity mains to feed an ayacut of 10,000 acres. 

The above three works are grouped into a single tender under the EPC system with reverse option tender for Rs 1,974.34 crore, with a period of completion of 36 months.

After the judicial preview, the tender notification will be issued. The draft tender document is available on Judicial Preview website till December 15 and the public can express their suggestions/objections, if any. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadapa Kurnool
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp