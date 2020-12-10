TTD seeks national tag for Vedic university

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy on Wednesday appealed to Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal to recognise the SV Vedic University as a national university.

In a representation to the minister, he said the university, set up in 2006, was recognised by the UGC as a State University under 2F category.

He requested for 12 B recognition for the institution as a Central University, on the lines of the status given to three other Sanskrit Universities. He also requested the Union Minister to increase the quota in Telugu, Tamil and Sanskrit courses in the TTD managed Sri Venkateswara College at New Delhi.