Amaravati stir to complete a year on December 17

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As December 17 would mark the completion of a year since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy indicated the three capital plan in the State Assembly in 2019 and also the launch of agitation for retaining the capital at Amaravati, the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (APSJAC) has announced that it would intensify its stir in the next few days. The members of the JAC said that a massive public meeting would be held at Uddandarayunipalem on Thursday, where Amaravati’s foundation was laid.