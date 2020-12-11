STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra couple in US booked for cheating students

Elaborating further, the official said a lookout notice would be issued against the family members of the accused in West Godavari as well. 

Published: 11th December 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday booked a Telugu couple based in the United States for allegedly duping several students under the guise of getting them H1B visas. Though the alleged fraud is believed to have been committed over the course of several months, official sources said it came to light on Monday after a complaint was lodged with the Department of Homeland Security in Atlanta by some victims. 

In their complaint, the victims said one Muthyala Sunil and his wife Praneetha posed as visa consultants and promised youngsters studying in different universities and colleges of providing the visas for which they collected $25,000 from each student. Sunil currently resides in Morrisville of North Carolina. “We received a e-mail complaint from a student who said the couple collected crores of rupees from several students holding F1 visas in the US, on the pretext of getting them H1B visas,” said a senior CID official. 

An FIR has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 406 r/w 120B (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, he added. 
Elaborating further, the official said a lookout notice would be issued against the family members of the accused in West Godavari as well. “Officials will begin the process of collecting statements from other students. In our preliminary probe, we found out that Sunil has transferred Rs 1 crore to his father’s account in West Godavari district.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra couple fraud H1B visa fraud andhra
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp