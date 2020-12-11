STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra logs 538 cases, two Covid deaths in 24 hours

Active caseload dips to 5,237 as another 558 patients recover

Published: 11th December 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Only two Covid-19 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh. This is the lowest number of casualties reported in a day in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases stands below 1,000 in each of the 13 districts. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 64,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours, out of which 538 returned positive.

The overall number of tests conducted in the state so far has crossed the 1.06 crore mark taking the tests conducted per million population to nearly two lakh. All districts reported under 100 new infections with the highest of 95 in Chittoor followed by 86 in Krishna. The lowest of seven cases were reported in Vizianagaram while 13 cases emerged in Kadapa.

While four districts saw their individual tallies grow by over 50 cases, the single-day spikes in each of the remaining nine districts were under 50 cases. The combined daily aggregate in the three north Coastal Andhra districts was a little over 50 and around 150 in the four Rayalaseema districts.

Recoveries stood slightly higher than the new cases. While Krishna has the most number of active cases of 994, Kurnool has the lowest of 89. Krishna and Guntur were the only districts to have reported a casualty each on Thursday.

Comments

