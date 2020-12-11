STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra man arrested for GST invoice fraud worth Rs 13 crore

The searches revealed that the main culprit behind the formation of the fake firms had passed on ineligible ITC of `13 crore to various business firms in AP and Telangana. 

Published: 11th December 2020

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In its ongoing drive against GST fraud, the Directorate General of  GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Visakhapatnam busted a yet another major fake input tax credit (ITC) racket with the arrest of a 38-year-old man from Proddatur.

DGGI joint director Mayank Sharma said here on Thursday the accused was involved in issuing fake invoices to the tune of around `84 crore using three fraudulent registrations. Various firms created with fictitious addresses in and around Guntur were identified, and simultaneous searches were conducted on the premises.

The searches revealed that the main culprit behind the formation of the fake firms had passed on ineligible ITC of `13 crore to various business firms in AP and Telangana. Mayank Sharma said the DGGI registered 11 cases after busting 56 dummy and non-existent GST registrations in the last one month alone. He added these raids revealed fake transactions to the tune of `527 crore involving duty evasion of over `50 crore. Four persons were arrested.

