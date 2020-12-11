STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Vaddera Corporation chairperson slaps toll staffer

When the toll plaza staff prevented her, an enraged Revathi slapped one of them.

Chairperson of Vaddera Corporation D Revathi removes the stop board at Kaza toll gate in Guntur district on Thursday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Andhra Pradesh Vaddera Corporation chairperson Devalla Revathi manhandled a staffer when her vehicle was stopped at Kaza toll plaza around 8 am on Thursday, while she was going to Vijayawada. Revathi, a YSRC leader from Macherla, picked an argument with the toll plaza staff and tried to pass through the side gate, which is meant for the passage of vehicles exempted from toll fee, by forcibly removing the barricade.

When the toll plaza staff prevented her, an enraged Revathi slapped one of them. Later, she left the place in her vehicle. The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, she was seen arguing with the toll plaza staff.

Later, the toll plaza staff lodged a complaint with Mangalagiri police against her. A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 506 (criminal intimidation) r/w 34 of IPC was registered against her.

Was harassed for half an hour: Revathi

Vaddera Corporation chairperson Devalla Revathi maintained that it was the toll plaza staff who misbehaved with her even as she told them that she got a ‘local pass’ and was going to visit a doctor in emergency. She alleged that the toll plaza staff harassed her for half-an-hour

