Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad ranking: MCH seventh in State

Currently, the 50-bed hospital receives around 150 outpatients daily and conducts nearly 15 deliveries.

Over 8 lakh recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, as total infection tally rose to 8.30 lakh

Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: As per the recent Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) ranking, Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Ongole stood first among all the district government hospitals and has been placed at the seventh position in the State. As the Ongole RIMS was converted into Covid-19 district hospital, the gynaecology wing was temporarily shifted to the MCH to keep pregnant women safe from the virus spread. 

Currently, the 50-bed hospital receives around 150 outpatients daily and conducts nearly 15 deliveries. Among these, seven to eight are cesarean (C-Section) surgeries.

To encourage government hospitals across the State to provide better healthcare to public, the APVVP is giving grades to hospitals based on certain parameters. They include number of inpatients/outpatients treated in a fiscal, major surgeries performed, number of deliveries, ultrasound/ X-ray scanning, blood tests, ECG tests, bed occupancy ratio among others. In all categories, the Ongole MCH has performed well and stood as a role model for the rest of the hospitals. 

During 2020-21, the MCH targeted to treat 42,000 outpatients; it has received 28,800 (up to November) patients in the OP wing. Coming to the inpatients category, the MCH admitted 8,642 as against the target of 5,250. The MCH performed 1,528 major surgeries as against the targeted 700. Coming to the vasectomy count, MCH performed 2,011 vasectomies, while the target is 1,925.

In the number of cumulative laboratory medical tests category, MCH conducted a total of 39,693 tests as against the targeted 42,000 lab tests. MCH medical superintendent Dr Surendra Babu said the hospital has gained the trust of people in the district. “We will continue to provide better healthcare to the public in the coming days,” he added.

