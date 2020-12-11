BJP State chief Somu Veerraju lashes out at Andhra govt over sand shortage

By Express News Service

KADAPA: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju has lashed out at the State government for “failing in all fronts”. Veerraju, who is touring Rayalaseema districts, interacted with party leaders from Kadapa district on Thursday. Later, addressing mediapersons, he said people of the State were able to get gold imported from abroad, but they were not getting sand, which is in their proximity.

He said lack of sand has rendered several people dependent on the building and construction sector jobless. “Though the rule of Chandrababu Naidu was rife with corruption, sand was available,” he said. Ridiculing the claims of the ruling party of making a SC woman Home Minister, Somu said that person did not even have power to transfer a DSP.

On the local elections, Veerraju said the State Election Commissioner cooperated in making 2,000 of the 8,000 MPTCs unanimous for the ruling YSRC, including 350 MPTCs and 35 ZPTCs in Kadapa district. “The BJP demands that the SEC cancel all the unanimous results and issue a fresh election notification,” he said.

Speaking on the by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, Somu said the BJP and Janasena will contest together and an action plan for successful campaigning is being prepared. On the crop losses due to recent heavy rains, the BJP State chief assured to pass a resolution in the party state executive meeting and submit a report to the Centre.