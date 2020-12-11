Human rights are more essential now, says Andhra DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has said that human rights are more essential now during the Covid-19 pandemic than ever.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day outreach programme conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT-AP) at Zilla Parishad High School in Mandadam on the occasion of Human Rights Day on Thursday.

The theme of the event was Stand Up for Rights: Promotion and Protection of Human Rights. “This is not a time to neglect human rights; it is a time when, more than ever, human rights are needed to navigate this crisis in a way that will allow us, to focus again on achieving equitable development and sustaining peace,” the DGP observed.