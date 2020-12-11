STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Human rights are more essential now, says Andhra DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has said that human rights are more essential now during the Covid-19 pandemic than ever.

​The theme of the event was Stand Up for Rights: Promotion and Protection of Human Rights. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day outreach programme conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT-AP) at Zilla Parishad High School in Mandadam on the occasion of Human Rights Day on Thursday.

The theme of the event was Stand Up for Rights: Promotion and Protection of Human Rights. “This is not a time to neglect human rights; it is a time when, more than ever, human rights are needed to navigate this crisis in a way that will allow us, to focus again on achieving equitable development and sustaining peace,” the DGP observed. 

Comments

