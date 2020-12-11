Three of a family from Telangana killed as car rams lorry in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three of a family from Madhira town of Khammam district in Telangana were killed and six others injured after their car hit a lorry near Takkellapadu village in Krishna district in the early hours of Thursday. Chillakallu sub-inspector V Venkateswara Rao said the incident took place around 2:30 am, when the family was returning after visiting Lord Raja Rajeshwara temple in Vemulawada of Telangana. On a flyover near Takkellapadu, their car rammed the moving heavy vehicle from behind. The injured were taken to the government hospital in Jaggayyapeta for first aid, and later to the government hospital in Khammam.