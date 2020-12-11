STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirupati bypoll win a historic necessity for TDP: Chandrababu Naidu

Referring to the rape and murder of a SC woman, Nagamma, in Pulivendula constituency, he demanded that the DGP take stringent action against the culprits.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that winning the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing by-election is a historic necessity for the TDP, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the party leaders and cadre to take the election prestigious and strive for the success of the party.

Addressing party leaders of Tirupati Parliament segment through a videoconference on Thursday, Naidu urged the party activists to put all-out efforts for the victory of party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi. He asked them to shun differences and work together for the success of the TDP, which in turn would put an end to the “atrocities” of the YSRC.

The ruling YSRC is facing stiff opposition from all sections of people because of its “anti-people policies” in the past 18 months such as imposing huge taxes, he alleged.The ruling party has committed uncountable atrocities and it is the right time for the people to teach a lesson to the government by defeating the YSRC in the by-election, he said. 

Naidu writes to DGP 
Alleging that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the State, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has shot off a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) urging him to take steps to ensure justice to victims. Referring to the rape and murder of a SC woman, Nagamma, in Pulivendula constituency, he demanded that the DGP take stringent action against the culprits.

