CM to launch land survey in Krishna village on December 21

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the comprehensive land survey at Takkellapadu village in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district on December 21, Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das has asserted that the resurvey to be taken by the State government with the support of the Survey of India will put an end to the land disputes.

Speaking to mediapersons in the Secretariat on Friday, Krishna Das said that the land resurvey ‘YSR Jagananna Bhoo Hakku, Bhoo Raksha Pathakam’ will be conducted in three phases and will be completed by August, 2023.

Asserting that the land survey is a historic decision taken by the Chief Minister, he said that high accuracy will be ensured in the survey being taken up using the latest CARS technology, drones and rovers.

Recalling that the resurvey is one of the best schemes of the YSRC government, he said following a galore of complaints from the farmers about the land disputes during his ‘padayatra’, Jagan promised to take up the resurvey to put an end to the disputes. 

The minister said that out of the total 70 base stations required for the resurvey, five have already been established and the remaining will be set up soon.

Stating that the survey will be conducted in 1.26 lakh sq km across the State in three phases in all the 17,460 villages, he said 5,000 villages will be covered in the first phase, 6,500 in the second phase, and 5,500 in the third phase. Principal Secretary (Revenue) Usha Rani was also present.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) inaugurated the workshop on the survey. District Joint Collectors and Survey department officials attended. 

