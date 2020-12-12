STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Bank zonal office inaugurated

Published: 12th December 2020 08:59 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Indian Bank Zonal Office Amaravati premises was virtually inaugurated by Indian Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Padmaja Chunduru on Friday. The bank was relocated to Jagarlamudi Kuppuswamy Chowdary (JKC) College Road, Guntur from Vijayawada. Indian Bank Amaravati Zone Deputy General Manager/Zonal Manager PV Prasad thanked the customers for their long-standing relationship with the bank. 

He informed that Indian Bank, Amaravati Zone is catering to the needs of three districts -- Guntur, Prakasam and Kurnool with a total business of `6,612 crore. He appealed to the customers to shift to digital platform for 24X7 banking. District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and Urban Superintendent of Police RN Ammi Reddy were also present.

