Lok Adalat to be held in Guntur today

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Lok Adalat would be held on December 12 on the District Court premises, said Justice K Ratna Kumar, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority.

The Lok Adalat is being held after a gap of nine months due to the lockdown. There are at least 1,500 to 2,000 cases which could be disposed of in the Lok Adalat.

In the last Lok Adalat held in February, 976 cases were disposed of and compensation of `11.68 lakh was paid, Justice Ratna Kumar said.

Justice Ratna Kumar called upon people to make use of the Lok Adalat and find a solution to issues relating to criminal cases, civic cases, accident cases, Negotiable Instruments Act cases, bank cases and pre-litigation cases.