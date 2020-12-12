Naidu writes letter to top cop again

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that people raising voice against corruption by the ruling YSRC leaders are being targeted, harassed and killed, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the Director General of Police (DGP) take immediate action against the culprits responsible for the murder of the former constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Kadapa district.

In a letter addressed to the DGP on Friday, the TDP chief said the former CRPF constable, Guru Pratap Reddy, has become the target for exposing the YSRC corruption in Penji Ananthavaram sand reach in Jammalamadugu constituency. Also, Guru Pratap questioned the YSRC irregularities in handing over compensation to the evacuees of Gandikota reservoir.

Stating that each of the project evacuee families was sanctioned `10 lakh compensation, he said that though the actual number of families in that village was only 350, the YSRC leaders inflated the number to 677. All the remaining amount was looted by the ruling party leaders. Guru Pratap complained against this. In the Grama Sabha held on November 13, the culprits created a ruckus in the meeting. They tried to disrupt the meeting and later murdered Guru Pratap at the very temple where the Grama Sabha was held. The government is trying to project the murder as factional violence, he alleged.

‘Naidu living in illusion’

Vijayawada: Launching a broadside against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) alleged that the former is confined to Zoom conferences and is living in an illusion. Nani flayed Naidu over his call to the TDP leaders on winning Tirupati by-election.