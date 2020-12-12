STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nimmagadda writes to Chief Secretary on Andhra local polls again 

The High Court had on Tuesday refused to stay the move of the SEC to conduct polls to the local bodies in February 2021. 

Published: 12th December 2020 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is learnt to have written another letter to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney seeking cooperation of the State government for the conduct of local elections in February 2021.

According to sources, the SEC also wrote to the Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development).Asserting that the elections should be conducted in February, the SEC sought the support of the State government to complete the required formalities for the same at the earliest. The SEC is said to have mentioned the directions issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on local polls.

The High Court had on Tuesday refused to stay the move of the SEC to conduct polls to the local bodies in February 2021. In reply to the letters written by the State Election Commissioner on earlier occasions, the Chief Secretary categorically mentioned that it is not the right time for the conduct of local elections as the State is still reeling under the grip of COVID-19. 

