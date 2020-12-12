Online counselling for teachers’ transfer will ensure transparency: Andhra Education Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The decision to conduct online counselling for teachers’ appointment and transfer was taken to maintain transparency and streamline the procedures, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Friday. “Discussions in this regard have already been conducted with various teachers’ unions. Web counselling is more convenient since it will ensure hassle-free work,” the eduacation minister told mediapersons here.

The procedure for teachers’ transfer began on November 28 and a seniority-wise list was prepared and submitted to officials by November 30. “District education officers (DEOs) were asked to prepare a final list on December 8 after all rectifications were carried out and objections were considered,” added Suresh. The final transfer list is expected to be published anytime between December 16 and 21.

House rent allowance (HRA) of up to 20 per cent of the basic salary will be given to a teacher as per the area he/she is transferred to. “While there are about 72 lakh sanctioned teacher posts in the state, 15,000 of them will be blocked,” Audimulapu Suresh said.

He added the district-wise list of vacancies will also published online. Transfers have been made mandatory for principals and teachers who have completed a tenure of five and eight years, respectively, in one school. Those who have completed over two years can also seek a transfer, to be done as per the student-teacher ratio in schools.