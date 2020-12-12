STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Private doctors join IMA call for protest, oppose Union govt’s policy

Addressing the media at his office in Kurnool government general hospital on Friday, he asked the allopathy doctors not to mislead the public. 

Published: 12th December 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Private hospitals in Vijayawada suspend non-Covid and non-emergency services for 12 hours on Friday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: Private hospitals across Andhra Pradesh on Friday suspended non-emergency and non-Covid-19 services as part of the nation-wide protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the Union government’s decision permitting Ayurvedic doctors to perform 58 types of surgeries.

“The profession is such that we cannot shut down all services. But we received a good response as the targeted services were kept shut by all hospitals and a clear message was sent to the Central governmnet,” said Dr. PV Madhusudan Sarma, president of IMA-Vijayawada.Association state president Dr N Subramanyam added the good response to the protest across the state itself was a statement that the doctors are unhappy with the government’s decision. 

“We are not against the Ayurveda discipline. However, each discipline has its own limitations which should be respected. Also, modern medicine has evolved so much that even its practitioners find it tough to master one field.”  “In such a scenario, how can the central government expect the Ayurvedic doctors to bypass several stages of learning the modern medicine and start performing surgeries?” Dr. Subramanyam asked and suggested that the Centre instead take steps to develop infrastructure of Ayurveda colleges. 

Meanwhile, AYUSH department sub-controlling officer and senior medical officer of Kurnool district, Dr D Prabhakar Reddy, objected to the protest and said when the government has permitted them to perform the surgeries, there was no reason for allopathy doctors to protest. 

Addressing the media at his office in Kurnool government general hospital on Friday, he asked the allopathy doctors not to mislead the public. He added he has written to senior doctors of the modern discipline asking them to learn about the history of Ayurveda treatment before criticising it.

Only a few hosps remain shut in Tirupati
The protest call given by the IMA evoked mixed response in the temple town of Tirupati as only a few private hospitals suspended their non-Covid and non-essential services on Friday. Also, members of the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association staged a peaceful protest at the government general hospital demanding that the Central Council of Indian Medicine rollback the order

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Ayurvedic doctors
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp