Tension after attack on TDP leaders’ vehicles

The incident took place when TDP leaders were on their way to meet a family and attend a party meeting in B Kothakota mandal. 

Published: 12th December 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A car of a TDP leader, which was damaged allegedly by YSRC workers, at Angallau in Kurabalakota mandal of Chittoor district on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Tension prevailed for a while at Angallau village of Kurabalakota mandal in Chittoor district on Friday when a scuffle broke out between ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP cadre following the alleged attack by the YSRC activists on the vehicles of former Thamballapalle MLA Shankar Yadav and TDP general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy. 

The incident took place when TDP leaders were on their way to meet a family and attend a party meeting in B Kothakota mandal. Ratakonda Madhubabu and three others sustained minor injuries in the incident.
When the vehicles of the TDP leaders reached Angallu village, a group of YSRC leaders and activists obstructed the vehicles and attacked them with sticks and pelted stones on the vehicles. 

The TDP leaders and activists squatted on the road demanding the arrest of the attackers. This brought the vehicular traffic to a halt.With the TDP and YSRC activists raising slogans and counter slogans, police swung into action and shifted the TDP leaders and workers to police station and cleared the traffic.

The TDP leaders alleged the role of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his brother and Thamballapalle MLA Dwarakanath Reddy in the attack. Condemning the attack, TDP chief and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded arrest of those responsible for the attack.

Naidu called the TDP leaders Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy and other leaders who were injured in the attack over phone and consoled them. TDP general secretary and MLA Nara Lokesh urged the DGP to initiate immediate action to arrest the accused.

