Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP, demands action in Chittoor attack

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that mafia and corrupt forces have taken over the State and the rule of anarchy now prevails over the rule of law, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has felt that a section of policemen are conniving with the ruling party leaders.

In a letter addressed to the Director-General of Police, Naidu demanded action against those responsible for the attack on TDP leaders in Kurabalakotal mandal of Chittoor district. He observed that if such attacks continue and the police harass the victims instead of protecting them, the State may very soon witness a complete breakdown of the constitutional machinery.

Referring to the attack on TDP leaders in Chittoor district, Naidu said that about 200 cadre from the ruling YSRC attacked a convoy of TDP leaders, damaged their vehicles and injured leaders including Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, Reddappagari Srinivasula Reddy,G Sankhar Yadav, Dommalapati Ramesh, Challa Ramachandra Reddy and Maddipatla Surya Prakash and others, who were on their way to B Kothakota mandal in Thamballapalle constituency to console the family members of a TDP worker who died.

Without any provocation, the YSRC henchmen brutally attacked the convoy with stones and sticks. Though the TDP leaders peacefully staged a protest, DSP Madhusudanachari announced imposition of Section 144 following which, the TDP leaders were arrested and taken to Vayalpad police station.

Instead of arresting the attackers, who belong to the ruling party, the police detained the peacefully protesting TDP leaders. In spite of numerous incidents of violence, minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy Peddireddy continues to encourage anti-social forces by shielding them, he alleged.