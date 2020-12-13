Fishermen clash: Cases filed against 30

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Following tension at Vodarevu and Kattavaripalem in Vetapalem mandal, the two fishermen groups, who attacked each other a day ago, filed police cases against each other. Demanding the arrest of the fishermen involved in the attack, fishermen of Vodarevu village staged a sit-in at the Clock Tower Centre in Chirala on Saturday morning.

Not to be outdone, Kattavaripalem fishermen also filed a complaint with the police stating that five of their brothers were attacked by the fishermen of Vodarevu village. The police have filed cases against 30 fishermen and investigation is on.

Meanwhile, doctors of the Chirala area hospital said that the fishermen grievously injured in the Friday’s clashes are out of danger. Officials of fisheries, revenue and police departments are trying to solve the issue by bringing the warring groups to the negotiation table.

Additional police forces have been deployed in all sensitive areas and DSP Srikanth is closely monitoring the situation. Local MLA Karanam Balaram, along with MLC Pothula Sunitha, former minister Paleti Rama Rao and others, visited the victims and enquired about their health condition.