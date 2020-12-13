STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Formation of new districts likely to take more time

Govt doesn’t want to create hurdles to prestigious land survey now 

Published: 13th December 2020 08:23 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The reorganisation of districts is likely to be delayed with the government shifting its focus on the comprehensive land resurvey, which will commence on December 21. Though the State government commenced the exercise for increasing the number of districts taking Parliament segment as a unit and constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary for finalising the new districts before January 1, 2021, sources said that the reorganisation will take some more time. 

Officials working with the survey maintained that ‘YSR Jagananna Bhoo Hakku, Bhoo Raksha Pathakam’ has nothing to do with the reorganisation of districts as the staff involved in the survey are not associated with the proceedings related to formation of new districts. However, sources said that  the formation of new districts now by changing the boundaries of the existing districts may create unnecessary hurdles  to the State-wide survey.

The State government takes the programme (comprehensive land resurvey) prestigious as it is the first-of-its-kind in the nation in 100 years and the State government is taking every initiative for its successful implementation. So, the State government may put on hold the exercise related to the reorganisation of districts for a while.

“Initially, it was expected that reorganisation of districts will be a simple affair as per the promise made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to form every Lok Sabha segment as a district, thus reorganising the existing 13 districts into 25. However, after beginning the process, some objections and suggestions have been aired by people from various quarters.

Against such a backdrop, the government has decided to go through all the issues and complete the process by removing the apprehensions,’’ an official of the revenue department told TNIE. Stating that the resurvey will initially begin from a village in every district, followed by a village in divisional level and then in the mandal level, an official of the revenue department said that formation of new districts requires more infrastructure and involves allocation of employees. 

“Against such a backdrop, we are of the view that the government will take some more time though it doesn’t want to wait until the completion of the survey in 2023,” he observed.

