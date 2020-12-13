RGUKT CET: Guntur boy tops exam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh declared results of the common entrance test (CET) conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) on December 5.G Vamsikrishna from Guntur with a score of 99 secured the first spot in the boys’ category; T Shalini from West Godavari whose score was 97 topped in the girls’ category.

The CET was conducted for admissions into six-year integrated B.Tech programme and a few diploma courses offered by Acharya N.G. Ranga University, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University and Dr. YSR Horticulture University for the academic year 2020-21.

A total of 85,755 out of 88,974 candidates who had registered for the examination appeared. The highest attendance of 97.60 per cent was from Srikakulam and the lowest of 95.37 per cent from Vizag. The results can be downloaded from the RGUKT’s website.