YSRC govt puts Andhra in financial crisis: BJP

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Criticising the YSRC government for driving the State into a financial crisis in the last 15 months, BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Saturday said the State would face bankruptcy if the situation continues.

He was speaking at the BJP state executive committee meeting held in Tirupati. BJP national leaders including Satya Kumar, party state affairs in-charge V Muralidharan, Sunil Deodhar, Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao and others attended the meeting.

Later, the BJP leaders led by Somu Veerraju took out a huge rally in the temple town in support of the farmers Bill and seeking support of the people to the party in the ensuing by-poll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. Addressing the media, Veerraju blamed the YSRC government and said the ruling party has continued the sand scandal of the previous TDP regime.

“There is no use of giving another MP to the ruling YSRC, which already has 21 MPs. Even the opposition TDP cannot do anything if it wins the bypoll. The victory of the BJP-JSP candidate in the coming Tirupati by-poll is a must for the all round development of the Lok Sabha segment,” said Veerraju, making clear the BJP’s poll card.

He alleged that the volunteer system introduced by the YSRC government is similar to Janmabhoomi committees of the TDP regime, which selected only party supporters for welfare schemes. “Both YSRC and Telugu Desam were involved in huge scams in the construction of Polavaram project, which is funded by the Centre. The Centre has sanctioned 20 lakh houses to the State.

Even though many of them have been completed, the TDP and now the YSRC have created hurdles for handing them over to beneficiaries,’’ the BJP State chief alleged. He said the party’s victory in Bihar Assembly elections and by-elections in other states is the foundation for the success of the party in both the Telugu states, where the BJP will “definitely form” governments after the 2024 elections.

Exuding confidence of the party’s victory in the Tirupati parliamentary by-election, Veerraju said the BJP-led Centre has been providing 60 per cent funds for the development of Andhra Pradesh. “Majority of the funds were given for Tirupati under the smart city project,” he pointed out.

Veerraju alleged that the properties and resources of Tirumala temple were not in safe hands. Senior party leader Raman Singh said the Jagan government was extending its Navaratnalu by simply putting its name to the schemes of the Central government. Ahead of the Tirupati bypoll, the BJP is holding its first executive meeting in the temple town after electing Veerraju as its State chief.