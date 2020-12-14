STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Basic amenities a far cry in remote EG hamlets

The APSRTC runs a couple of bus services up to Yadlakonda, which is 3 km from Gurtedu and 8 km from Pathakota.

Published: 14th December 2020

Y Ramavaram mandal tribals have to trek 30 km to reach head quarters. (Photo | EPS)

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Gurtedu, a tribal hamlet which shot into news following the kidnap of six government officials by the erstwhile People’s War Group more than three decades ago, is still plagued by lack of road connectivity and basic amenities. 

In medical emergencies, tribals have to shift the patients on cots to nearest plain areas as ambulances cannot reach the interior tribal hamlet in Y Ramavaram mandal of Rampachodavaram revenue division due to lack of proper road connectivity. Gurtedu, located 155 km away from Rajamahendravaram, has virtually no connectivity with the outside world. Not just Gurtedu, some 40 hamlets under Gurtedu, Pathakota and Boddugandi panchayats face the same problems. 

For any work related to government schemes, the tribal people have to go to Y Ramavaram, which is just 25 km away from their hamlet. However, they are forced to travel in a bus for nearly 150 km to reach the mandal headquarters due to lack of direct connectivity.

The APSRTC runs a couple of bus services up to Yadlakonda, which is 3 km from Gurtedu and 8 km from Pathakota. If one boards a bus, it will take hours together to reach Y Ramavaram as it travels through Maredumilli, Rampachodavaram, Gangavaram and Addateegala in the Agency area. 

“The plight of tribals turns worse during the rainy season. If we want to go to Kondamothalu in Devipatnam mandal for any emergency, we have to cross River Godavari  in country boats which is dangerous,’’ I Ramireddy,  president of Agency Tribals Association, told TNIE.

When contacted, Roads and Buildings Divisional Engineer Sai Venkata Lakshmi said `26 crore was sanctioned to lay roads from Y Ramavaram  to Matam Bhimavaram, Pothavaram and Gurtedu. For another road from Maredumilli to Gurtedu,  `16 crore was  also sanctioned. Though funds were sanctioned, with the villages situated in dense forest, clearances from the forest and environment departments are necessary. “Soon after getting the clearances, road works will be taken up,’’ she said.

