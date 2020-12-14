STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP warns of twin surgical strikes on ‘vote-bank politics’ of YSRC & TDP 

Stating that the BJP-Jana Sena combine will announce its candidate soon, he predicted that the BJP’s streak of victory in the State will begin with the Tirupati bypoll.  

Published: 14th December 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has said the voters in the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency will carry out twin surgical strikes in the coming bypoll against the vote bank politics of both the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP. 

Stating that the BJP-Jana Sena combine will announce its candidate soon, he predicted that the BJP’s streak of victory in the State will begin with the Tirupati bypoll.  Speaking to the media here, the MP said, “TRS and AIMIM are working together and doing religious politics in Telangana. The situation is the same in Andhra Pradesh where the YSRC and TDP are competing with each other in playing vote-bank politics. Twin surgical strikes are a must in AP to stop the vote-bank politics of these parties.” He cited the stand taken by both the parties in the suicide of Salaam family of Nandyal to buttress his argument. 

GVL also accused the YSRC government of conducting religious campaigns by allowing celebrations at police stations and demanded action against those responsible for the incident. “Have you ever seen a State government giving green signal to celebrate Christmas in a police station? How can the YSRC do this? Have we ever seen Dasara celebrations at police stations?” he questioned. The BJP leader also challenged the YSRC and TDP for a debate before the by-election.

Lashing out at the State government for “hurting the sentiments of Hindus”, he alleged that the growing attacks on temples and Hindu religious institutions were a clear case of state-sponsored religious conversion. “By depositing TTD funds in private banks, the YSRC government is trying to raise loans and divert temple funds for other purposes,” he alleged. 

The YSRC and TDP had done nothing for AP, he said and added it was the BJP-led Centre which pumped in several crores of rupees for the development of the State. However, the two regional parties were trying to claim credit for it, he alleged. He also found fault with both the parties for their double standards on farm laws, which will help the farmers access a free and transparent market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GVL Narasimha Rao BJP Andhra Pradesh BJP
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp