BJP warns of twin surgical strikes on ‘vote-bank politics’ of YSRC & TDP 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has said the voters in the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency will carry out twin surgical strikes in the coming bypoll against the vote bank politics of both the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP.

Stating that the BJP-Jana Sena combine will announce its candidate soon, he predicted that the BJP’s streak of victory in the State will begin with the Tirupati bypoll. Speaking to the media here, the MP said, “TRS and AIMIM are working together and doing religious politics in Telangana. The situation is the same in Andhra Pradesh where the YSRC and TDP are competing with each other in playing vote-bank politics. Twin surgical strikes are a must in AP to stop the vote-bank politics of these parties.” He cited the stand taken by both the parties in the suicide of Salaam family of Nandyal to buttress his argument.

GVL also accused the YSRC government of conducting religious campaigns by allowing celebrations at police stations and demanded action against those responsible for the incident. “Have you ever seen a State government giving green signal to celebrate Christmas in a police station? How can the YSRC do this? Have we ever seen Dasara celebrations at police stations?” he questioned. The BJP leader also challenged the YSRC and TDP for a debate before the by-election.

Lashing out at the State government for “hurting the sentiments of Hindus”, he alleged that the growing attacks on temples and Hindu religious institutions were a clear case of state-sponsored religious conversion. “By depositing TTD funds in private banks, the YSRC government is trying to raise loans and divert temple funds for other purposes,” he alleged.

The YSRC and TDP had done nothing for AP, he said and added it was the BJP-led Centre which pumped in several crores of rupees for the development of the State. However, the two regional parties were trying to claim credit for it, he alleged. He also found fault with both the parties for their double standards on farm laws, which will help the farmers access a free and transparent market.