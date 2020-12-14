STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure all stakeholders take part in Energy Conservation Week: CS

The government has also set a target of saving 16000 million units (MU) of energy in various sectors. 

Published: 14th December 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has directed all district collectors to play a proactive role and ensure involvement of all the stakeholders up to the gross-root level to make the National Energy Conservation Week 2020 a grand success. 

The state government is going to organise the National Energy Conservation Week from Monday and, for the first time, the government has announced ‘AP State Energy Conservation Awards’ to recognise excellence in energy conservation and efficiency in various sectors in the state.

The Chief Secretary, also chairperson of  AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), wrote a letter to all the district collectors and said that the state government had attached high priority for energy efficiency and took several important decisions recently to take forward the energy efficiency movement in a mission mode. 

She had issued a GO directing all  heads of departments to set up energy conservation cells in all government departments within a month and issued another one on AP Energy Conservation Building Code to implement energy efficiency in the building sector.

“Energy efficiency is the cheapest and most immediate way to reduce the future power demand and will help achieve the objective of cost effective power. Every family and establishment will benefit from energy efficiency,” the chief secretary said. 

While briefing the Chief Secretary on various energy efficiency initiatives, Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said the state has implemented UJALA scheme (LED bulb distribution scheme); Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme to save energy in industries; Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC); retrofitting of energy efficient pump sets for rural water supply; energy efficiency measures in schools, courts and other departments with the support of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

Those schemes are estimated to achieve annual energy savings of over 2,932 MU, which is worth around Rs 2,014 crore of monetary savings. The APSECM has also initiated innovative energy efficiency demonstrations through Internet of Things (IoT) technology in MSMEs, he added.  

Srikanth said the government is now introducing state-level energy conservation awards to encourage and recognise the endeavors of industry, buildings and municipal sectors in reducing energy consumption and showcase the state’s achievements in energy efficiency and conservation.The government has also set a target of saving 16000 million units (MU) of energy in various sectors. 

“This would also help achieve the objective of the CM, who wants to make the state a destination for cost effective power. Even the common consumer, local bodies and government institutions would benefit from the measures for energy conservation and efficiency.”

