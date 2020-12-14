Ganta Srinivasa Rao goes into active mode again

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a long hiatus, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao chaired a TDP meeting at his residence here on Sunday. Srinivasa Rao has been maintaining a stoic silence for quite some time and remained aloof from the party meetings, fuelling speculation that he might switch loyalties.

Since he was elected to the Assembly in 2019, the speculations were rife about his joining the BJP first and later YSRC. He did not even attend the meeting called by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. However, putting all speculations to rest, the MLA convened the party coordination meeting with party councillor candidates and ward leaders.

Vizag Lok Sabha constituency president Palla Srinivas, party State organising secretary Lodagala Krishna and others attended the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, Ganta stressed the need for strengthening the party in the north constituency. He asked Palla Srinivas to form party committees in all wards. He said they would visit all wards and take up various issues and problems faced by people in the constituency.

