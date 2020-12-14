STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt allows APTDC to take loans worth Rs 142 cr

This is the first time in the country when a state government has agreed to take loans of this figure for development of the sector.

Published: 14th December 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists take a joy ride in an in APTDC boat on the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday

Tourists take a joy ride in an in APTDC boat on the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday | Express

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The state government recently gave nod to an APTDC’s proposal to secure bank loans worth Rs 142 crore for development of tourism sector. This is the first time in the country when a state government has agreed to take loans of this figure for development of the sector.

Sharing the details, AP Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargav told TNIE that the total cost of all planned projects is Rs 202 crore. While the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation will take loans worth Rs 142 crore from banks, the remaining Rs 60 crore will be spent from the APTDC’s treasury. 

“The money will be primarily used to improve facilities at the existing tourist destinations. Several sites need better connectivity, sanitation and accommodation facilities. So they will be our priority,” he said, adding renovation of the 36 Haritha Resorts and hotels run by the APTDC is also part of the plan. Also, a large chunk of the total amount will be utilised to give impetus to eco-tourism with the construction of eco-resorts in Jagithpalli, Lambasingini and Maredumulli. Focus will also be given to rural tourism development as well. 

“First in Krishna, East and West Godavari, and Visakhapatnam, stores for handicraft and handloom products will be opened in villages. We are also planning to offer trips to these villages so that tourists can have a firsthand experience of the artisans’ life,” Bhargav added. Water tourism is another aspect for which a handsome amount will be dedicated. “We have a good coastline and several beaches across the state. This gives us great scope to develop water sports and beach tourism.”

At present, the Corporation is making an yearly profit of Rs 5 to Rs 10 crore after all expenditures including the staff’s salary. Bhargav mentioned that the goal is to take the profit up to Rs 20 to Rs 25 crore. “The loan will be taken by the corporation and not by the government. So even if the governments change, the works will go on. We have also planned to keep certain tourist spots as guarantees against the loan amount. We can easily pay off the loan amount and make profits if we reach close to our goal.” With regard to projects to be taken under public private partnership model, he said the corporation has approached as many as 20 companies, of which five have shown interest in taking the talks further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APTDC Andhra government
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp