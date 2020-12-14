Man robs old woman in Krishna district, held within 12 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hanuman Junction police arrested one person in connection with a robbery that took place at Dattaguntla in Bapulapadu mandal on Saturday evening. According to police, the accused was identified as Samatham Harish (21).He joined as a caretaker for the victim Kolli Vasumathi (65), a few months ago.

Knowing that the woman was alone at the house, Harish attacked her with an iron rod on Saturday around 4 pm and decamped with gold ornaments. “We could not get a single clue at the crime scene. However, we were able to nab Harish in less than 12 hours as the accused had used the stolen debit card of the victim. We recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh from his possession,” said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police B Sreenivasulu.

The injured woman was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada and her condition is said to be stable.