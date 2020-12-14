STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior IAS officer Srilakshmi inducted into AP cadre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Y Srilakshmi, a 1988 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre who opted for Andhra Pradesh, has been relieved by the neighbouring State, following an order issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). She was waiting for her transfer from Telangana to AP for more than a year. 

The State government on Saturday night issued a GO inducting Srilakshmi into AP cadre. Issuing the GO, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said Srilakshmi reported to duty on December 10 and she was admitted to duty in the State with immediate effect ‘subject to confirmation’ of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Srilakshmi was allotted to Telangana cadre after bifurcation of the State. Soon after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, she met him in May last year, expressing her willingness to work in AP. She had applied for transfer from Telangana to AP then itself. 

As her application was not cleared for quite a long time, Srilakshmi, along with YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July last year. Since then, she was waiting for clearance of her application. Subsequently, she moved the CAT Bench in Hyderabad, which cleared her transfer last month. 

Senior IPS officer of Telangana cadre Stephen Ravindra also applied for his transfer to AP and he too met Jagan last year. Sources said Ravindra’s application is also being pursued by the DoPT and it may be cleared in the coming days.

Srilakshmi faced CBI inquiry for committing ‘irregularities’ in allotment of iron ore mines to Obulapuram Mining Corporation (OMC) in Anantapur district when she served as Secretary, Mines and Geology, in the erstwhile undivided AP. The CBI charged Srilakshmi with flouting norms in granting mining leases to OMC belonging to Gali Janardhan Reddy. 

