The woes of a ‘fairy dog mother’ sans own house

Amrutha Kosuru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bhargavi Lingala has adopted 33 street dogs, which shows her love for animals. Living in Port Quarters, her family of five, her parents and two sisters, have extended their love and affection to as many dogs as possible over the past one decade. The 25-year-old animal lover has lost count of the number of dogs her family has tended to over the years.

Currently, she takes care of the 33 dogs as kin, calling them her ‘children.’ Sadly, as her father L Satyanarayana is a retired Visakhapatnam Port employee now, the family has been asked to vacate their quarters.

However, they have not found a house yet. “We have been searching for a house for the past three months. But we haven’t found a house so far,” Bhargavi says. “People appreciate me and my family for taking care of animals. They say I have a kind heart. But now, no one wants to give us a house for rent,” she laments.

“The port authorities have given us notice a few months ago. In a day or two, the building we currently reside in will be demolished. But we have nowhere to go,” says her father. The port authorities have already given them extra time.

Several relatives and friends have suggested the family either leave the dogs or put them up in an animal shelter such as Blue Cross. However, Bhargavi is not ready to accept the idea.

“These dogs are our children. How do we let go of them?” she questions. The issue, she says, is not money. Bhargavi and her family are ready to pay as much rent as possible. Nevertheless, no one is willing to provide a house due to the number of dogs they have.

“During the house-hunt, some said that I am stupid to foster so many dogs,” she says sadly. “These dogs- my children, have been more loyal to me than anyone else.”

Though she is in a fix, Bhargavi is adamant about not giving up her dogs. Come what may, she says she will provide them with all the love and care for as long as she can.